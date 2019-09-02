Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $658,710; As Mvc Capital (MVC) Market Valuation Rose, Wynnefield Capital Trimmed by $653,796 Its Holding

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 58,005 shares traded or 247.86% up from the average. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has risen 1.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $127,718 activity. 517 MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) shares with value of $4,705 were bought by GOLDSTEIN PHILLIP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares to 115,825 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.