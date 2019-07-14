Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Perigon Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $1.52 Million; Matthew 25 Management Lowered Polaris Industries (PII) Stake by $420,000

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 545,759 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 11,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 57,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 83,040 shares to 161,184 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware accumulated 4.16% or 488,390 shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Mgmt Communication invested in 0.96% or 15,779 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Tru Na reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Portland Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated owns 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,502 shares. 16,864 were reported by Kistler. Godsey Gibb Associate owns 180,481 shares. Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 60,500 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh invested 4.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Co reported 483,598 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 52,449 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Charter Tru stated it has 97,302 shares. Beck Management Lc stated it has 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Fire Grp holds 0.66% or 15,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.37 million for 13.02 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 25,772 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 18,030 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 69,846 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 130 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 1,325 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 78,692 shares stake. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 4,252 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga reported 208,249 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 14,613 shares. Ls Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 4,344 shares. 137,203 were accumulated by Parsec Fincl Inc. Millennium Lc reported 153,502 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 807 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.