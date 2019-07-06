Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Position; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding Boosted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter stated it has 97,302 shares. Blue Chip Partners reported 134,899 shares stake. 753,652 are owned by Mondrian Ptnrs Limited. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,542 are held by Strategic Advisors Limited Com. Hamel holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,801 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Intll has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset Management Inc owns 10.91M shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 4.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stock Yards Fincl Bank Communications owns 277,298 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 113,051 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp invested 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 2.02M shares. Srb Corporation holds 19.47% or 1.75M shares. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Lc has 5.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe accumulated 0.33% or 5,630 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca has 11.64M shares. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Company invested in 95,727 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 147,101 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.16% or 42,167 shares. 718,884 are owned by Pzena Investment Ltd Liability. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Llc has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 3,044 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Amica Mutual holds 0.31% or 45,357 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rbf Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 44,189 shares. Somerset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 758 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment reported 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Century Companies Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 704,678 shares. Sol Cap Management Communications invested in 20,782 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $11.49M was sold by MERLO LARRY J. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.