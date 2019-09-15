Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Lowered Its Position; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Its Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $5.25 Million; Shares Declined

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 83.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 138,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 26,581 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 164,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 2.48 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W also bought $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares. $9.35M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 36,895 shares to 159,533 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,674 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 66,687 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 32,906 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 42,102 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 217,500 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 30,797 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,044 shares. Davenport Company Limited Liability accumulated 1.92M shares or 0.88% of the stock. Penn Capital Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Wells Fargo Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 415,524 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 55,200 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 162,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 470,272 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 750,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 6,183 shares to 178,497 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.