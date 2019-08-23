Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lowered Its Holding; Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) as Market Valuation Declined

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 379,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 383,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 140,965 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

