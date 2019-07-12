Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position; As Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Stock Price Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Lifted Position

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 3.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 191,511 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,287 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg has 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,481 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,345 shares. Bainco invested in 199,855 shares or 3.83% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset De reported 3.63% stake. Voloridge Invest Limited Company holds 590,277 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Co Dc has 4.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 414,611 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 184,168 shares. Waddell And Reed has 15.79M shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd has 50,697 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Legacy Private owns 54,678 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 74,000 shares stake. Foundry Prtnrs holds 0.04% or 7,673 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Fin reported 4.44% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

