Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $379,665; Goldman Sachs Group Stake in Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Lifted by $1.53 Million as Stock Value Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 135,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 6.44 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.59M shares to 5.44 million shares, valued at $98.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 20,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,192 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. The insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International Appoints Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Jay-Z Joins Caliva, Congress Holds Marijuana Hearings, CannTrust Gets Smoked, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Capital Ww Invsts reported 5.57M shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Institute For Wealth Management Llc reported 15,058 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advisory Ntwk Limited Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prospector Prns Ltd owns 176,401 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 1.61M shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1,291 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Moreover, Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Independent Investors Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 13,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Growth Economics And Satellite Broadband – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.