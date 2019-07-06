Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Hanson Mcclain Has Cut Its Stake; Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Stake in Ctrip Co (CTRP) by $6.15 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Co (CTRP) by 61.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 140,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 billion, down from 228,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 1.12M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34 million, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 50.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

