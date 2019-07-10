Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Tig Advisors Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 9.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 19.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has 3.45M shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Fiera invested in 0.36% or 791,932 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 3.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 8.11 million shares. Cahill Fin Advisors holds 15,107 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd reported 37,354 shares stake. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 318,873 shares. 113,679 are owned by Natl Bank. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Lc owns 4,042 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Beaumont Finance Prns Lc has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 133,527 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 14,386 shares stake. Arbor Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 9,123 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 28,324 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership. Finemark Financial Bank Tru owns 266,623 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Burney has 0.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 4.64% or 1.16M shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 11,405 shares. Kazazian Asset Limited Co stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayerweather Charles holds 1.26% or 7,318 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Co owns 250,889 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Japan-based Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American National Bank & Trust owns 51,642 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 41,118 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 9,469 shares. Aspiriant Ltd stated it has 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 359,441 shares.