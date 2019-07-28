Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increased Position by $307,125; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Share Value Declined While Rgm Capital Has Decreased Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 159,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.47M market cap company. The stock increased 23.76% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 6.23 million shares traded or 1448.44% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,654 shares to 63,646 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada by 18,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,035 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 2.49M shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,165 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De stated it has 51,292 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 6.11% or 45,467 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Liability Co has 49,062 shares. Penobscot Inv Com invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 3.03% or 534,914 shares. Ulysses Ltd Liability has 254,000 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 44,706 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0.35% or 8,051 shares in its portfolio. 24,283 were reported by Karpas Strategies Ltd Co. 145,348 were accumulated by Nbt Fincl Bank N A. Bainco Interest Invsts invested in 199,855 shares. Da Davidson And holds 862,185 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Vision Cap Mgmt reported 56,381 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd reported 1,945 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Sei Com reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 16,088 shares. Daruma Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 896,468 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 60,252 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 62,279 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 70,207 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 162,757 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 27,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 262,326 shares. 284,851 were accumulated by Confluence Investment Ltd Co. Sector Pension Board invested in 36,955 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Moreover, Legal General Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sanofi ends partnership with Lexicon to develop diabetes drug – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns MediciNova, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MNOV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Firefox Reality Browser Arrives on Oculus Quest VR Headset – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.