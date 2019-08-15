Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Crossvault Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Bulldog Investors Position in Royce Value Trust (RVT) Lowered by $524,498 as Stock Value Were Volatile

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 72,690 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 10.06M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.04% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). First Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 46,727 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 87,332 shares. Clough Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 208,900 shares. Yakira Capital reported 1.06% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company owns 132,450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 4 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 57,742 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 12,395 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Lazard Asset Mngmt reported 632,965 shares. General American Inc has 0.27% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 197,358 shares. Cambridge Investment Research holds 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 147,724 shares.