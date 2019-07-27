Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Copeland Capital Management Cut Position by $3.51 Million; Reik & Co Has Increased Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Holding by $312,650

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 30,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,109 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 41,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 85,757 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

