Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Boston Research & Management Lowered Its Holding by $524,020; Horan Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Tho (THO) by $1.17 Million

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Tho (THO) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 20,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 96,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, up from 76,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Tho for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 1.04M shares traded or 25.92% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) by 3,220 shares to 35,116 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.