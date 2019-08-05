Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Blue Edge Capital Cut Position by $555.50 Million; Alps Advisors Increases Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 billion, down from 19,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 4,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 536,798 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.15 million, up from 532,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.32M shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision reported 56,381 shares. Private Cap Advsr reported 0.14% stake. Navellier & Associate Inc reported 15,209 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 1.77 million shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Mngmt accumulated 0.66% or 22,370 shares. Taylor Asset Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tributary Cap Management stated it has 17,670 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 76,163 shares or 6.63% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 82,631 were reported by Wellington Shields And Co Limited Liability Co. Connecticut-based Webster Bancorp N A has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.03% or 17,526 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,567 shares to 3,506 shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value (IVE) by 6,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Inc has 3,211 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 106,141 shares. Exchange Capital Management Incorporated holds 40,581 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown invested in 0.16% or 7,466 shares. Aperio Gru owns 448,450 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Main Street Research Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kempen Management Nv has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wexford Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 26,105 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability accumulated 225,216 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Co holds 2,746 shares.

