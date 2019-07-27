Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Trimmed by $936.00 Million Its Holding; P2 Capital Partners Stake In Cott Que (COT) Was Increased

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03 million, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 679,765 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 11,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank De owns 5,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 250,657 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Com Nj invested in 1.18M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 43 shares. 1.91 million are owned by Loomis Sayles & Company Lp. 32,653 are held by Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management reported 4.19 million shares. Prelude Mgmt Llc reported 1,580 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 15,169 shares. 1.25M were reported by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. The insider Harrington Thomas bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004. 51,405 shares valued at $764,701 were bought by Hinson Charles R. on Tuesday, February 26.

