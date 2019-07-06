Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Beck Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Hs Management Partners Has Upped Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holding by $18.46 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 923,050 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.46M, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 10/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering By Artal Luxembourg S.A; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Good: A Social Impact Campaign to Help Communities Get Healthier; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 2.96% or 359,583 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 3.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ci Investments has invested 1.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Noesis Mangement reported 12,839 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Company owns 11.96 million shares or 6.88% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 4.31% or 1.05 million shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 18,025 shares. Mngmt Corp Va holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,700 shares. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 46,864 shares. Asset Management One Company holds 3.89M shares. Colonial reported 3.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&T Financial Bank has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lathrop Invest Management Corp invested in 168,957 shares or 5.93% of the stock. Zweig invested in 2.41% or 183,981 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation holds 3.42% or 111,044 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 8,804 shares to 12,211 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com by 133,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,357 shares. Millennium Limited reported 753,770 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Jane Street Group Inc Lc owns 208,066 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Associate Inc has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 2 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 122,789 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 610,279 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 534,811 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 832,501 shares. 1.23M are owned by State Street Corp. Edgestream Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Illinois-based North Star Inv Management Corp has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW).