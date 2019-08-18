Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Has Upped by $3.96 Million Its Position; As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Share Value Rose, Gratia Capital Has Decreased Holding by $5.32 Million

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 1.56M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL BOOSTED BGC, MON, TIVO, ATUS IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark Group Announce Upcoming Conference Details; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – CO’S ACQUISITION OF RKF IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 33,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 202,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 168,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 15,427 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc. by 169,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,423 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in August – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And KRE – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fin Corporation holds 2.52% or 107,392 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc holds 34,001 shares. Addison invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). River Mercantile Asset Llp holds 1.18% or 143,427 shares. Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y holds 22,478 shares. The New York-based Beech Hill Advsr has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 4.31% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 518,435 shares. Beach Invest Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.31% or 20,340 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Company Dc accumulated 414,611 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management accumulated 5,226 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&T National Bank Corp owns 2.40 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company accumulated 39,652 shares.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.78M for 8.48 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.