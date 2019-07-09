Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Bangor Savings Bank Has Increased by $1.36 Million Its Stake; Century Cmntys (CCS) Share Value Rose While Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $2.06 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 177,334 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 18.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,309 shares to 392,636 shares, valued at $30.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 14,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,152 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 58,125 shares to 208,125 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY).

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.09 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.