Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Aspiriant Has Lowered Its Holding by $304,314; Granite Point Capital Management LP Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Has Boosted by $10.16 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 317.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 2.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.05M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 685,787 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 48,643 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, down from 50,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.43 million shares or 2.84% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 19,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 208,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,613 shares to 44,315 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

