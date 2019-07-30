Microsoft (MSFT) Position Upped by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 35830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 107,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 3.06 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 4.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 46,680 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $96.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,927 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc reported 234,184 shares. Madison Inv Holdg Inc holds 290,504 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Saratoga Research And has 4.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bernzott Capital Advsrs holds 1.77% or 123,965 shares. 19,432 were reported by Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited. Sit Investment Assoc Inc reported 574,152 shares stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.05M shares. Alley Com Lc reported 77,794 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Laurion Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,513 shares. 14.24 million are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt. First Mercantile Communication stated it has 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa accumulated 2.83% or 282,561 shares. Central holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,000 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 104,651 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.62M shares or 2.48% of the stock.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&T Details Upcoming Video-Streaming Service – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harmonic +4.5% on Comcast license deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Produces The Cuphead Show! Based on Hit Video Game – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.