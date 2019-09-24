Microsoft (MSFT) Position Upped by Cim Investment Mangement Inc; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $158.71. About 1.23M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 31,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.96 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,289 shares to 5,182 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc reported 51,962 shares. Tdam Usa has 57,359 shares. The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 3.71% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Psagot House Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 13,601 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com owns 62,912 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Tru Company has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hrt Financial Lc holds 0.02% or 2,144 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 9,509 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.82% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.2% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). North Carolina-based Parsec has invested 0.24% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,829 shares to 13,292 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,576 shares, and cut its stake in Rite Aid Corp.