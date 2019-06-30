Microsoft (MSFT) Position Raised by Regentatlantic Capital Llc; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Declined While Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Raised Holding

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 3,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15M, up from 252,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 33,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 6.78 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Communication Inc has invested 0.69% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Notis owns 11,012 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hourglass Limited Com invested in 3,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ghp Advisors Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amer Money Management Ltd holds 0.48% or 13,210 shares. 9,500 were reported by Gamco Investors Et Al. Endurant Cap Lp stated it has 4% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Pennsylvania-based Permit Cap Ltd Com has invested 1.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.38% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. 79,163 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Profund Limited holds 434,164 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 3.12 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 32,022 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6,776 shares to 167,145 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 7 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,836 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 493,309 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 43,665 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,449 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 7.85M shares. Df Dent And reported 107,701 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4.32M shares. Waverton Inv Management Ltd has invested 9.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers Company holds 0.72% or 60,600 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,018 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Personal Cap Advisors invested in 528,558 shares.

