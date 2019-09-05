Microsoft (MSFT) Position Raised by Paragon Capital Management Ltd; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $2.70 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 14,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 179,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66M, down from 194,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 786,869 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.51. About 16.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research Inc invested in 156,422 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 6.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilltop Holding has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru accumulated 6.33M shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc has invested 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Investment Ltd reported 3.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 40,366 shares stake. Garrison Bradford Assocs holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,600 shares. Confluence Invest Ltd Liability reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 327,100 shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested in 41,971 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Renaissance Investment Group Limited Liability stated it has 90,387 shares. Ims Capital Management stated it has 16,424 shares. Bath Savings Tru has 49,043 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj holds 0.6% or 6,684 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 369,182 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,890 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 0.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Legacy Capital Partners accumulated 8,554 shares. Carroll Finance Associates Inc holds 0.05% or 2,700 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 792 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 50 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.26% or 386,661 shares. Srb Corp holds 3,894 shares. Oppenheimer And, a New York-based fund reported 64,198 shares. 13,280 are owned by Capital Inv Counsel. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.88% or 39,630 shares. 208,137 are owned by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Skylands Lc holds 0.94% or 37,250 shares in its portfolio.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 311,983 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $40.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 64,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,209 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.61M for 16.20 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.