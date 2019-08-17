Microsoft (MSFT) Position Raised by Graham Capital Management Lp; Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 416,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 967,877 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.90M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 38,727 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.07% stake. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 126,962 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Company National Bank has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Andra Ap has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,101 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl holds 774,619 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.7% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amg Natl State Bank holds 0.04% or 9,113 shares. Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Pggm Invs stated it has 5.82 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.17% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 100,675 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. 512,736 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech accumulated 576,386 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential floats $400M in green bonds – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 18,615 shares to 57,472 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 40,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Prns Lc reported 19,690 shares. Cullinan Assocs, a Kentucky-based fund reported 269,289 shares. Indiana And Management holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,779 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 33.59M shares. 1.97M were reported by Srs Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Staley Cap Advisers invested 5.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Strum And Towne holds 110,830 shares or 9.74% of its portfolio. Kensico Capital Management Corporation holds 3.16M shares or 7.32% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 176,858 shares. Ledyard Bankshares invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.22 million shares. Maryland Mngmt reported 296,844 shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,000 shares.