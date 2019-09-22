Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Wespac Advisors Llc; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Upped Position in Facebook (FB) by $8.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 131.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 44,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 78,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14 million, up from 33,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Deactivates its Facebook Account; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 16/05/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS SAYS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM FIVE FACEBOOK INC FB.O DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Reviewing Whether Employee Knew of Trump Data Firm Leak; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 76,020 shares to 11,229 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 20,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,559 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

