Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Sandy Spring Bank; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Msci (MSCI) Stake by $29.80 Million; Market Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 249,865 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47M, up from 246,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video)

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49M, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $234.63. About 331,815 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross; 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,918 shares to 148,596 shares, valued at $41.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,493 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation reported 6.83 million shares. 80,000 are owned by Greenbrier Prns Capital Lc. Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vident Inv Advisory holds 5,603 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Whitnell And Co has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foundry Prtn Limited Com stated it has 7,673 shares. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion has 5.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 405,455 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,013 shares. Rench Wealth Management stated it has 4.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.82 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Amica Mutual Insur Com owns 234,286 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Co Ca holds 11,108 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Karpas Strategies Llc has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,283 shares. Reinhart Prtn Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

