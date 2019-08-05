Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Cadinha & Co Llc; Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While Cubic Asset Management Lowered Stake

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 128,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 140,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 3.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 6,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 106,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 100,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 4.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 197,450 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 52,928 shares. Whittier Trust Communication reported 373,320 shares stake. Altfest L J & Incorporated holds 0.53% or 34,661 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 39,769 shares. Dupont invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Duncker Streett Incorporated holds 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 48,543 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H And Com has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Decatur Management Inc stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Community Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 64,770 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Guardian Investment has 115,779 shares for 5.38% of their portfolio. Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited reported 5.56% stake. 884,819 are held by Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd has invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wade G W holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 345,275 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can AMD Stock Break Out to $37? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Intel Stock a Better Buy Than Nvidia, AMD? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Intel CEO Talks Apple Deal, China In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares to 280,646 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,612 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 440,118 were reported by Junto Mgmt L P. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 41,598 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,950 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interactive Fincl Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 600 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc reported 204,890 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burke Herbert Bankshares Comm stated it has 3.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greystone Managed invested in 219,335 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt has 26,501 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,111 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.74M shares. Boltwood Capital invested in 1.61% or 20,962 shares.