Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Increases Stake in Epam Systems (EPAM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 19,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 368,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.79M, up from 349,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $180.95. About 282,333 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.15% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 123,816 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Panagora Asset holds 0% or 57 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 368,517 shares or 6.63% of all its holdings. Comm Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 1,949 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 25,006 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 27 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Limited Liability. Axa owns 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 16,600 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Keybank Association Oh owns 1,934 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 367,945 shares. Enterprise Financial Service Corporation reported 269 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 5,375 shares to 17,400 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,101 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,697 shares to 21,861 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,654 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).