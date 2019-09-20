Microsoft (MSFT) Position Lifted by Ycg Llc; Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) Share Price Rose While Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered by $4.85 Million Its Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 29,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 1,228 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 30,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.46. About 507,493 shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,179 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.42 million, up from 98,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.85 million for 13.36 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 4,422 shares to 13,137 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (Prn) by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard Incorporated holds 25,850 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Fmr Ltd Co reported 2.18 million shares. Coe Cap Mgmt stated it has 6,765 shares. Sit Investment Associate reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Capital Guardian Tru has 1.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 455,908 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 13,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Lc stated it has 73,133 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 7,133 shares. Qvt Financial Ltd Partnership reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 1,415 shares. Moreover, Pembroke has 3.17% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 178,984 shares. Campbell And Communications Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qci Asset Management Ny accumulated 216,638 shares. Platinum Inv Management Limited holds 25,835 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 169,259 are held by Alyeska Investment Group Lp. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc invested in 2.24% or 19,393 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc invested in 1.16% or 30,630 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 70,983 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 0.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gould Asset Ltd Llc Ca reported 10,508 shares. 111,764 were accumulated by Guardian Cap Advsr Lp. Iron Limited Liability reported 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 32,180 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Enterprise Financial Corp holds 0.96% or 32,831 shares in its portfolio. Avenir invested 8.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grassi Investment has 186,517 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.