Microsoft (MSFT) Position Lifted by Selz Capital Llc; Old National Bancorp Lifted Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Valuation Rose

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 10.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 12,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40M, up from 120,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $123.7. About 1.97M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,094 shares to 97,027 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,173 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,600 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.7% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 72,251 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.88% or 568,182 shares. King Luther Capital has 877,660 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Wealthquest accumulated 8,395 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shell Asset Company holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 311,743 shares. Sns Fincl Lc owns 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,876 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 10,637 shares. Confluence Ltd Com accumulated 902,403 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Associated Banc owns 211,633 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Old Bancorp In has 0.86% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Golub Gp Llc has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,604 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: This Is A Big Deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 238,178 shares to 340,356 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Square Cap Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc.