Microsoft (MSFT) Position Lifted by Burt Wealth Advisors; Amarillo National Bank Has Cut Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Value Rose

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 28,197 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 35,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 6.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $132.23. About 33.55 million shares traded or 37.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares to 255,787 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa reported 23,048 shares stake. Inv House Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 10,925 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 3,975 shares. Bragg Advisors invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Horan Cap Management reported 348,771 shares. Davidson Invest has 321,177 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset holds 0.04% or 9,980 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 8,359 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 0.39% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4.76M shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 49,966 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company reported 29,354 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 12,909 are owned by Chem Bancorporation. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 9,425 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Town & Country Fincl Bank & Dba First Bankers holds 1.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 36,040 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $20.07 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Edge Cap LP owns 272,900 shares. Insight 2811 owns 3,503 shares. Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 32,785 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc reported 4.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vident Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 5,603 shares. 84,130 were reported by Pitcairn Com. Argyle Mngmt holds 3.71% or 81,798 shares. Shikiar Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 7,550 shares. Schulhoff Company Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wright has invested 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Limited Partnership owns 102,036 shares. 89,413 are held by F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Alpinvest Partners Bv holds 7,573 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 677 shares. Amer Savings Bank reported 67,702 shares.

