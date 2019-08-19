Microsoft (MSFT) Position Increased by Mitchell Capital Management Co; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position Has Lifted by Usa Financial Portformulas Corp

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 79,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 17.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 955.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 11,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 1,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $298.72. About 486,971 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W & Company New York has invested 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 125,968 were reported by Iberiabank. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 16.04 million shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company stated it has 373,197 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 43.07 million shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Texas-based Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 95,332 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh invested in 2.24% or 310,485 shares. Ami Asset owns 291,775 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability holds 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 224,018 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.58% or 48,473 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter, Texas-based fund reported 153,056 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 145,824 shares. Srb Corp reported 1.75M shares or 19.47% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 504,910 shares or 11.28% of all its holdings.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 10,040 shares to 44,244 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 1,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,760 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares to 15,892 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,210 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).