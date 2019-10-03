Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc; Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Holder First American Bank Lowered Stake by $604,908 as Market Valuation Declined

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 3,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 61,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23 million, up from 57,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States

First American Bank decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 18,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 26,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 791,798 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 4.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.16M are held by Kensico Management. Southeast Asset Advsrs stated it has 13,741 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 646,707 shares. Fairfield Bush has invested 6.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tortoise Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,997 shares. The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Limited has invested 5.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westpac Banking accumulated 1.37 million shares or 0% of the stock. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 10,414 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Limited Liability Com holds 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,404 shares. Srs Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.65% or 1.97 million shares. Tributary Limited Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 17,370 shares. Jolley Asset Management Lc owns 3,573 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Burns J W And Co Incorporated New York reported 5.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.05% or 175,166 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us State Bank De accumulated 7,185 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 2,828 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 8,300 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 1,612 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 390,722 shares. Caxton Assoc LP invested in 9,747 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.66% or 694,274 shares in its portfolio. 4.83M were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Smithfield Tru Co has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 130 shares. Invesco holds 406,408 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.39% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 22,955 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 417,303 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 636,972 shares.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.86M for 12.03 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 36,243 shares to 59,294 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (Prn) by 440,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).