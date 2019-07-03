Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Dorsal Capital Management Llc; Wesbanco Bank Boosted Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $475,740

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 3,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,999 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 16,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 2.41M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,107 shares to 394,683 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,546 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri has 36,424 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 126,465 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.55% or 13,172 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 11,593 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 185,843 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 102,688 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP owns 29,120 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 8,343 shares stake. Penobscot Investment Management Co Inc has 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,071 shares. Davidson invested in 0.05% or 3,215 shares. 837,934 were reported by Prudential Financial Inc. Bailard stated it has 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ftb has 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,155 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company owns 3.63% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 21.02M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,685 were reported by Spinnaker Trust. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Service reported 56,112 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,770 shares. First Bancorporation owns 139,521 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Marco Lc holds 92,897 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 108,449 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department has 43,274 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins has invested 4.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Inv And Retirement Gru Incorporated reported 1,750 shares. Centurylink Invest Management invested in 77,271 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company holds 2.85% or 105,439 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $28.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).