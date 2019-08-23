Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Burt Wealth Advisors; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose, Holder Bloom Tree Partners Boosted Its Holding

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 18.99M shares traded or 213.10% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 05/03/2018 Times of India: WestBridge & Prudential vie with ICICI Lom for Star Health

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,260 shares to 65,733 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,203 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

