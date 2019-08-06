Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Beach Investment Management Llc; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose While Parkwood Lowered Position by $2.43 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 101,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 142,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 243,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 3.87 million shares traded or 44.29% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares to 71,972 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,646 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.