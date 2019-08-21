Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Aristotle Capital Management Llc; Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Upped Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holding

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 66,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.01M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708.96M, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 7.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 198,526 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,544 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 379,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,447 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 185,782 shares. 62,226 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. Horrell Cap reported 2,510 shares. Cap City Tru Company Fl owns 57,274 shares. 89,413 are held by F&V Management Limited Liability. 394,746 are owned by Golub Group. Heritage Investors Management owns 391,276 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 4.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt invested in 39,610 shares or 4.49% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A stated it has 45,226 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 34,340 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Corda Invest Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Israel-based Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wafra Incorporated accumulated 562,980 shares or 2.31% of the stock.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 438,200 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $25.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Hosts Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Issues Statement NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.