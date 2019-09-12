Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Archon Partners Llc; Trexquant Investment LP Decreased Holding in Flws/1 (FLWS) by $440,298 as Stock Price Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 62.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 24,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 14,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278,000, down from 39,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 328,811 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 119,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.94 million, up from 116,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 17.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 972,137 shares. Country Club Na invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citigroup reported 6.91 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 2.86 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. Leonard Green Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smart Portfolios Ltd invested in 8,578 shares. Capital Intl Ca stated it has 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Butensky And Cohen Financial Security reported 21,274 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 2.17% or 356,039 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Limited Liability Corp holds 12,525 shares. Aspen Inc holds 2.31% or 26,258 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Llc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.02M shares. 128,875 are owned by North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation. Peconic Prtnrs Lc invested in 20,000 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FLWS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.04 million shares or 5.02% more from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Management Ltd owns 16,620 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 14,703 are held by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.03% or 21,353 shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 453,348 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 240,208 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). 92,687 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Huntington Financial Bank invested in 1 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 35,808 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Smith Asset Gp Lp reported 13,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 51,099 are owned by Lyon Street Cap Ltd Llc. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co stated it has 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).