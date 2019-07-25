Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Alpine Investment Management Llc; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10476.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 119.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 120.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 12.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 4.26M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hamilton Lane Advsr Ltd has 4.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Ltd Partnership stated it has 102,036 shares. Horseman Mngmt Limited holds 0.41% or 10,000 shares. Ht Prns Limited Company has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Prns Lc reported 799,519 shares. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or reported 99,733 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.31% or 258,031 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.86% or 9.57M shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 1.15% or 300,191 shares in its portfolio. 87,932 are held by M Kraus And. The Texas-based Amer National Bank has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marvin & Palmer has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,000 shares. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Mgmt has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jump Trading Ltd Company stated it has 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was bought by Dev Indraneel. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Tru And Serv N A owns 93,898 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Frontier Management holds 0.44% or 592,322 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 997,121 shares or 5.62% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has 63,726 shares. Art Lc reported 39,765 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.16% stake. Covington Mngmt has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Westpac Banking Corp has 99,710 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 3.25 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 2.98 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comm Commercial Bank holds 12,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 20,556 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 237,953 shares. Royal London Asset Management has 424,207 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).