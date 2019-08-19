Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Upped by Moody National Bank Trust Division; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Position by $483,943 as Market Value Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 4.24 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36M, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 14.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 34,340 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt LP has 66,054 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il has 3.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General Amer holds 4.69% or 400,686 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Moore Company has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,689 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Llc invested in 6,075 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,536 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 62,235 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 24.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.99M are held by Kbc Group Nv. 251,388 are owned by Old Bancorp In. Moreover, Milestone Gp Inc Inc has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Counselors holds 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 67,074 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57,395 shares to 57,948 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,040 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,650 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt LP accumulated 453,990 shares or 6.33% of the stock. Advisors Asset holds 96,494 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 11,435 shares. Camarda Finance Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capstone Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). South State Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital accumulated 23,169 shares. Duncker Streett owns 3,600 shares. Franklin has 2.25M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 76,631 shares. Kepos Capital LP accumulated 1.06% or 265,123 shares. 6,334 were reported by Highstreet Asset Inc. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

