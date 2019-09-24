Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Upped by Joho Capital Llc; Premier Asset Managment Upped Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake by $2.11 Million; Stock Declined

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89M, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 20.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 27,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 172,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 144,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 841,657 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 8.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Advisory Rech Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,896 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Friess Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 343,325 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Intact Invest Management Inc holds 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,600 shares. Central Bank And Tru invested in 21,323 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,084 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 88,282 shares. Sands Cap Limited Liability Co holds 225,274 shares. First Citizens Bankshares & Tru Company accumulated 143,065 shares. 29,523 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Cypress Gp reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Invest Com reported 18,085 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.53% or 146,814 shares.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 646,620 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $60.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.