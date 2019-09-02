Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Upped by Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc; Granite Point Capital Management LP Holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 333,644 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,700 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc reported 2.43M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 11,464 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,863 are owned by Voya Invest. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 49,200 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 73,111 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,000 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Blackrock has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 17,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 683 Cap Ltd Company has 1.40 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 2,222 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. 13,216 are held by Citigroup. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated owns 95,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

