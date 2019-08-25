Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Raised by Corsair Capital Management Lp; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Stake by $446,096

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 55,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 241,463 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 297,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 7.95M shares traded or 65.98% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 18,503 shares to 117,278 shares, valued at $24.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,260 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12,061 shares to 211,070 shares, valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 4,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).