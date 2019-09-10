Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Lifted by Graham Capital Management Lp; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $2.15 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $257.8. About 814,462 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40M for 19.47 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% or 8,742 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wellington Group Llp has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2.16M are owned by Jensen Invest Mgmt. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 10,620 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company invested in 11,358 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas stated it has 920,050 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1,338 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 34,389 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 12,552 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 59,062 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 21,025 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,259 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argent Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 227,236 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Lc has invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett And Company Limited Company holds 2.88M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 9.57 million shares stake. Rice Hall James And Associates Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt owns 22,372 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 54,532 shares. Dakota Wealth reported 87,306 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 291,176 shares. Arga Investment Management LP reported 25,175 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,547 shares. Washington Co accumulated 285,443 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt owns 78,716 shares. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Company has 5.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10 million shares to 19.87 million shares, valued at $19.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).