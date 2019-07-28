Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Increased by Selz Capital Llc; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Upped Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $345,800

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,745 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 5,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,246 are owned by 1St Source Savings Bank. South Texas Money Mgmt holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 679,848 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,184 shares. One Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.08% or 51,485 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sit Associates has 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 574,152 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited holds 0.65% or 823,228 shares. 43,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Valley National Advisers Incorporated invested in 78,723 shares. Moreover, Epoch Prtnrs has 3.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Bankshares Of So Dak holds 18,792 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.37% or 60,100 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 1.19% or 128,807 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Company has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hugh Johnson Ltd Com has 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,758 shares. 3.45M were reported by Diamond Hill Cap Management.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Square Cap Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chemours Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors invested 1.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boothbay Fund Lc holds 6,101 shares. South State Corp accumulated 0.09% or 3,514 shares. Sterling Inv Management reported 11,328 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 433,886 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 151,139 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 34,070 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 142,765 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.99% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Personal Fin Svcs reported 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 115,147 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Btim Corp invested in 327,817 shares. Stelliam Management Lp holds 31,100 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio.