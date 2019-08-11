Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Increased by Plancorp Llc; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position in Tupperware Brands (TUP) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 14,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 97,072 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 111,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 592,079 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 130,530 shares to 305,138 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 17,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,657 shares, and has risen its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $59,985 was bought by CLONINGER KRISS III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 311,875 shares. Sensato Invsts has 0.07% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 9,166 shares. Symons Cap Inc holds 0.09% or 8,365 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 501,038 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 500,200 shares. Gp owns 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 127,320 shares. Lpl Limited stated it has 21,084 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 34,100 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 164,059 shares. Maine-based Schroder Inv Management Group has invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 118,256 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19M for 5.79 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial accumulated 5.76 million shares or 1.92% of the stock. 3,665 were accumulated by Apriem. Rock Point Ltd Liability Co, Vermont-based fund reported 8,283 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 18,792 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horrell Cap holds 0.15% or 2,510 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsec Mgmt has invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 84,860 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Shapiro Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,308 shares. Virginia-based Culbertson A N And Inc has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 55,395 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Management Lc. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 139,400 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 1.50M shares for 24.21% of their portfolio.