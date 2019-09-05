Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Increased by Harvey Capital Management Inc; Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $383,802; Shares Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 22.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 4.76M shares traded or 30.05% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 26,469 shares to 78,091 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,755 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).