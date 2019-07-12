Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates Llc; Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,605 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 27,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,502 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,934 shares. Counselors has 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 511,954 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Co reported 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baystate Wealth Mngmt accumulated 19,159 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 39,062 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Fosun Limited reported 26,325 shares. Cap Int Sarl holds 2.17% or 147,020 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 225,382 are owned by Violich Capital Mngmt. Vision Cap Mgmt owns 56,381 shares. Allen Hldg New York reported 3,344 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.00M shares. Uss Investment Management Limited accumulated 5.64% or 4.25M shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bollard Lc has 1.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)