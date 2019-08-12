Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc; Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Held by Trb Advisors Lp

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $165.72. About 1.91M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 12.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers State Bank reported 44,916 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forbes J M And Co Llp invested in 142,251 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 504,910 shares. Df Dent And Inc owns 107,701 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd holds 0.42% or 9,760 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Finance Services invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 3.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.73 million shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 229,795 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 5.47% or 2.14 million shares. Kingfisher Capital Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,879 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,107 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Kings Point Cap has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,038 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,821 shares to 145,051 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,435 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth invested in 0.28% or 3,734 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 1,230 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 6,757 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Sabal Trust reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,398 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 2,085 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co owns 297 shares. 248,706 were reported by Bowen Hanes & Inc. Ar Asset accumulated 7,700 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 5,710 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank reported 0.26% stake. Alesco Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co invested in 0.69% or 5.86M shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 1.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

