Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Argent Trust Company; As Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Share Price Rose, Gabelli Securities Lowered Holding

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 6,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 232,198 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.11 million, up from 225,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 70.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 138,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 57,523 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 195,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 2.19 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 42,300 shares to 131,172 shares, valued at $17.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc Com by 375,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp Com Cl.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.82 million for 4.57 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 478,828 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 1.62 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 46,220 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Park National Oh holds 19,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.50 million shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 10,353 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 1.53M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 202,178 shares. James Invest Research reported 179,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 413,420 shares. Brown Advisory holds 413,400 shares. 211,098 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Adirondack Research And Management invested in 1.2% or 451,736 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 19,420 shares to 8,195 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,898 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs has 65,223 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp owns 92,247 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bessemer holds 8.47M shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 1.11% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Stralem & Inc, New York-based fund reported 48,577 shares. Valicenti Advisory owns 30,490 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has 135,733 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.38 million shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,127 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penobscot Mgmt has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 35,786 were accumulated by Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc. 40,724 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership.